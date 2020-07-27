Redmi 9
Redmi has teased the launch of its next smartphone in India. It is expected to launch the Redmi 9 in the country on Amazon.in. The teaser shows Prime and the reflection inside the phone shows NINE, which clearly confirms the Redmi 9 series. However, which phone will be launched is not confirmed. To recall, there are three Redmi 9 series smartphones including Redmi 9, 9A and 9C.

The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD water-drop display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, but it comes with a 10W charger in the box.

Redmi 9 specifications

Display6.53-inch IPS LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
394 PPI pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
1500:1 contrast ratio
89.83% Screen-to-body ratio
400 nit brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G80
RAM4GB / 6GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Rear Cameras13MP (f/2.2) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
Front Camera8MP (f/2.0)
Battery5,020 mAh
18W fast charging
Dimensions163.32×77.01×9.1 mm
Weight198 grams
