Redmi has teased the launch of its next smartphone in India. It is expected to launch the Redmi 9 in the country on Amazon.in. The teaser shows Prime and the reflection inside the phone shows NINE, which clearly confirms the Redmi 9 series. However, which phone will be launched is not confirmed. To recall, there are three Redmi 9 series smartphones including Redmi 9, 9A and 9C.

The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD water-drop display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, but it comes with a 10W charger in the box.

Redmi 9 specifications