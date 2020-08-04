Xiaomi has today launched its latest budget phone – the Redmi 9 Prime – in India. The phone is essentially a repackaged Redmi 9 that was launched for the European market back in June, but it does pack quite a punch for its price point and also manages to look appealing with its clean design and gradient finish on the rear panel.

Redmi 9 Prime packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4 gigs of RAM. The quad rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device comes equipped with a beefy 5,020 mAh battery that also brings 18W fast charging support to the table.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

Display 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS

400 nit peak brightness

19.5:9 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor MediaTek Helio G80 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB /128GB

Expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera 13MP main

8MP ultra-wide

5MP macro

2MP depth Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,020 mAh

18W fast charging support Software Android 10 Dimensions 163.30 x 77 x 9.1 mm Weight 198 grams

Redmi 9 Prime price and availability

Redmi 9 Prime’s base variant costs Rs. 9,999 (~$130), while the higher-end model with 128GB storage will set buyers back by Rs. 11,999 (~$160). Early access sale kicks off on August 6 via the official Xiaomi online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, while general availability is scheduled to open on August 17 in India. As for color options, you can choose between Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black and Sunrise Flare.