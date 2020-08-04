Xiaomi has today launched its latest budget phone – the Redmi 9 Prime – in India. The phone is essentially a repackaged Redmi 9 that was launched for the European market back in June, but it does pack quite a punch for its price point and also manages to look appealing with its clean design and gradient finish on the rear panel.
Redmi 9 Prime packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4 gigs of RAM. The quad rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device comes equipped with a beefy 5,020 mAh battery that also brings 18W fast charging support to the table.
Redmi 9 Prime specifications
|Display
|6.53-inch FHD+ IPS
400 nit peak brightness
19.5:9 aspect ratio
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G80
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB /128GB
Expandable up to 512GB
|Rear Camera
|13MP main
8MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
2MP depth
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5,020 mAh
18W fast charging support
|Software
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|163.30 x 77 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|198 grams
Redmi 9 Prime price and availability
Redmi 9 Prime’s base variant costs Rs. 9,999 (~$130), while the higher-end model with 128GB storage will set buyers back by Rs. 11,999 (~$160). Early access sale kicks off on August 6 via the official Xiaomi online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, while general availability is scheduled to open on August 17 in India. As for color options, you can choose between Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black and Sunrise Flare.