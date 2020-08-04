We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Xiaomi has today launched its latest budget phone – the Redmi 9 Prime – in India. The phone is essentially a repackaged Redmi 9 that was launched for the European market back in June, but it does pack quite a punch for its price point and also manages to look appealing with its clean design and gradient finish on the rear panel.

Redmi 9 Prime packs a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4 gigs of RAM. The quad rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary snapper, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device comes equipped with a beefy 5,020 mAh battery that also brings 18W fast charging support to the table.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

Display6.53-inch FHD+ IPS
400 nit peak brightness
19.5:9 aspect ratio
Gorilla Glass 3
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G80
RAM4GB
Storage64GB /128GB
Expandable up to 512GB
Rear Camera13MP main
8MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
2MP depth
Front Camera8MP
Battery5,020 mAh
18W fast charging support
SoftwareAndroid 10
Dimensions163.30 x 77 x 9.1 mm
Weight198 grams

Redmi 9 Prime price and availability

Redmi 9 Prime’s base variant costs Rs. 9,999 (~$130), while the higher-end model with 128GB storage will set buyers back by Rs. 11,999 (~$160). Early access sale kicks off on August 6 via the official Xiaomi online store, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, while general availability is scheduled to open on August 17 in India. As for color options, you can choose between Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black and Sunrise Flare.

You May Also Like
Pixel users
Pixel 4a may launch soon, but the Google Pixel 2 will lose support
Bad news for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users, as their devices will lose support by the end of this year
Google Pixel
The Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Google Pixel 4, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more devices on sale
Back to School Apple deals event kicks off at B&H today
Today’s deals come from B&H, Amazon and Best Buy, where we have a new Back to School Apple deals event, and some more devices on sale