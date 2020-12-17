After teasing it for more than a week, Xiaomi has introduced its new addition to the Redmi 9 lineup. The company has announced the launch of Redmi 9 Power in India. It comes with the latest MIUI out of the box. Essentially, the Redmi 9 Power is a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G that debuted in China late last month. Although, there are some minor differences.

The Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dot Drop display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top of the screen. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. It supports artificial intelligence (AI) Face Unlock as well.

The new smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Xiaomi is providing a 22.5W charger in the box. The Redmi 9 Power comes with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated card slot. On the connectivity front, it includes 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has Widevine L1 certification to support HD Web streaming through platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Moreover, it is Hi-Res Audio certified for its stereo speakers.

Xiaomi has provided Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology on its new phone. It costs INR 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the phone costs INR 11,999. It comes in four color options: Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black. It will be made available on December 22 at 12 noon through Amazon, Mi.com and offline via Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and Mi Stores.