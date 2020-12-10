Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi Note 9 5G lineup in China. Alongside it, the company launched in Redmi Note 9 4G, which is said to come as Redmi 9 Power in India. A listing on Google Play Console also recently suggested the existence of the Redmi 9 Power with model number M2010J19SI. Now, the company has announced the India launch date for its upcoming Redmi 9 Power smartphone. Redmi took to Twitter to announce the latest development. The smartphone will be announced at 12 noon on December 17. Xiaomi has also sent out press invites for the same.

On the other hand, Amazon India has already created a microsite to tease the launch of the smartphone. It confirms the presence of a triple rear camera setup and a Qualcomm chipset.

If the Redmi 9 Power is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G (China variant), then it will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 graphics processor. Further, it might have up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter on the Redmi Note 9 4G. The upcoming phone might pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There could also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual stereo speaker setup.

Connectivity options could include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 02.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. As for the sensors, the Note 9 4G ncludes ambient light, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, electronic compass, and more. It measures 162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6mm and weighs 198grams.