While Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi Note 9 5G lineup in China, it might now bring another Redmi 9 smartphone to India. For the unaware, the Redmi 9 series already includes more the half a dozen devices. And, the company is adding another one to the lineup. A listing on Google Play Console also recently suggested the existence of the Redmi 9 Power with model number M2010J19SI. It could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was also launched alongside the 5G series in China last week.

Redmi took to Twitter to tease the upcoming launch. While it doesn’t mention the Redmi 9 Power moniker, it shows some metaphors to suggest the performance of a new model that it calls a ‘Power Packed’ device. Moreover, there is a dedicated microsite on Mi.com for the upcoming launch. It suggests that the upcoming smartphone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup lead by a 48MP camera.

Worlds will collide! Brace yourselves because we're about to redefine what it means to be #PowerPacked. 🔋



Check this space for more: https://t.co/KdkKO8oYFN



Excited? RT & join in on the conversation! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wHr42j7HYl — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 7, 2020

If the Redmi 9 Power is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G (China variant), then it will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 graphics processor. It has up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual stereo speaker setup.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 02.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. As for the sensors, it includes ambient light, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, electronic compass, and more. It measures 162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6mm and weighs 198grams.