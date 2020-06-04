Redmi 9 is said to be launched on June 25 in the Vietnamese market. It is claimed to be powered by the Helio G80 chipset and feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a top-center positioned punch-hole. Ahead of the official unveiling, the smartphone has leaked online in two color options.

The leaked images shows the rear panel of the device. It appears to be equipped with a polycarbonate rear. The phone is showcased in teal and violet colors. It is said to arrive in other color options as well.

The Redmi 9 is tipped to ship with an 18W fast charger for its 5,000mAh battery. It is likely to come with a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP. It may go on sale in two models: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and is likely to be priced under $150.

Via: Slashleaks