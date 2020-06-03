We have been hearing rumors about the Xiaomi Redmi 9 for a while now. The lineup is said to include Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C. The latest development comes from a tipster who claims that the Redmi 9 will be powered by the Helio G80 chipset. It is said to launch on June 25 in the Vietnamese market.

The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a top-center positioned punch-hole. It is said to ship with an 18W fast charger for its 5,000mAh battery. The device is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP.

The Redmi 9 is expected to arrive in Vietnam in two models: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is likely to be priced under $150. Moreover, it could be priced cheaper in India and China.

Via: GizmoChina

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 series sale
OnePlus 8 series sale date postponed in India due to production issues
Those who have been waiting to purchase the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro will have to wait longer.
New images of alleged iPhone 12 dummy units suggest some changes
Take a look at these alleged dummy iPhone 12 units, which suggest that the new devices will have to change the location of their SIM tray
Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 tipped to feature 64MP cameras
Both phones could be launched in June.