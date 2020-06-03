We have been hearing rumors about the Xiaomi Redmi 9 for a while now. The lineup is said to include Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C. The latest development comes from a tipster who claims that the Redmi 9 will be powered by the Helio G80 chipset. It is said to launch on June 25 in the Vietnamese market.

The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a top-center positioned punch-hole. It is said to ship with an 18W fast charger for its 5,000mAh battery. The device is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP.

The Redmi 9 is expected to arrive in Vietnam in two models: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is likely to be priced under $150. Moreover, it could be priced cheaper in India and China.

Via: GizmoChina