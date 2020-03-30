Redmi 8 was announced about 6 months ago. Hence, it is time for Redmi to announce the Redmi 9 soon. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

A live image of the upcoming device has leaked online. It suggests the presence of a quad rear camera setup. The entry-level phone could come with three cameras stacked in a vertical camera module and a single lens above the LED flash.

Further, the source lists the modules as a 13MP main cam, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro unit, plus a 2MP depth sensor.

Moreover, the Redmi 9 will come equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back.

