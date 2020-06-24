Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in China after announcing it for the European market earlier this month. The smartphone is getting two new storage variants in the country, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. Other specifications of the handset remain unchanged. However, Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch details of the phone for other international markets like India.
The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch. It runs Android 10 and is powered by the Helio G80 SoC. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP +5MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Redmi 9 specifications
|Display
|6.53-inch IPS LCD
2340 x 1080 pixels
394 PPI pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
1500:1 contrast ratio
89.83% Screen-to-body ratio
400 nit brightness
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G80
|RAM
|4GB / 6GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Rear Cameras
|13MP (f/2.2) primary
8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle
5MP (f/2.4) macro
2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
|Front Camera
|8MP (f/2.0)
|Battery
|5,020 mAh
18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|163.32×77.01×9.1 mm
|Weight
|198 grams
Redmi 9 price and availability in China
Redmi 9 price in China is as follows:
- 4GB + 64GB: ¥799 (~$113)
- 4GB + 128GB: ¥999 (~$141)
- 6GB + 128GB: ¥1199 (~$169.6)
It is currently up for pre-bookings in China via Mi China site and JD.com. It comes in Carbon black, Mordecin, Neon Blue, and Lotus Root Powder color options.