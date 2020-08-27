Redmi 9
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Redmi 9 is now official in India. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch LCD Dot Drop screen with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Further, the smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Redmi 9 sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It phone features an AuraEdge design with a grip-friendly texture that doesn’t attract smudges or fingerprints

It comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black color options. The Redmi 9 price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode, and the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999. It will be available from Amazon.in and mi.com starting from August 31.

Redmi 9 specifications

Display6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels)
HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
SoCMediaTek Helio G35
RAM4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB, expandable up to 512GB
CamerasRear: 13MP, f/2.2
2MP, depth sensor, f/2.4

Front: 5MP (f/2.2)
Battery5000mAh with 10W charging
OSAndroid 10 with MIUI 12
You May Also Like
Zenfone 7 Pro
ASUS Zenfone 7 series goes official, retains the flip camera setup
The flip camera setup stays.
Netflix
Netflix will help you find something to watch with its new Shuffle Play feature
The idea behind it is to help the users quickly and easily find content that’s tailored to their tastes.
TikTok
Oracle challenges Microsoft to acquire TikTok’s US business: Report
Microsoft now has a serious contender in the race to acquire TikTok’s US operations