Redmi 9 is now official in India. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch LCD Dot Drop screen with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Further, the smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The Redmi 9 sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It phone features an AuraEdge design with a grip-friendly texture that doesn’t attract smudges or fingerprints

It comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black color options. The Redmi 9 price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode, and the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999. It will be available from Amazon.in and mi.com starting from August 31.

Redmi 9 specifications