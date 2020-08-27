Redmi 9 is now official in India. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch LCD Dot Drop screen with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Further, the smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.
The Redmi 9 sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It phone features an AuraEdge design with a grip-friendly texture that doesn’t attract smudges or fingerprints
It comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black color options. The Redmi 9 price in India starts at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode, and the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999. It will be available from Amazon.in and mi.com starting from August 31.
Redmi 9 specifications
|Display
|6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels)
HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
|SoC
|MediaTek Helio G35
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB, expandable up to 512GB
|Cameras
|Rear: 13MP, f/2.2
2MP, depth sensor, f/2.4
Front: 5MP (f/2.2)
|Battery
|5000mAh with 10W charging
|OS
|Android 10 with MIUI 12