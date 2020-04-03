Redmi 8A Pro
Redmi 8A Pro has been launched in Indonesia. It is basically a rebranded Redmi 8A Dual that was launched in India recently.

The phone features a 6.22-inch (720×1,520 pixels) HD+ display with a pixel density of 270ppi. It is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. The phone will be offered in two storage variants – 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB.

On the optics front, it sports a dual rear camera setup: a 13MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture + a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 8A Pro 2GB/16GB version is priced at IDR1,549,000 (€85/$93), while the 3GB/32GB option is IDR1,649,000 (€91/$99).

