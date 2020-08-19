Xiaomi is known for pushing out updates for even its budget devices. The latest to join the list is Redmi 8A, the budget 2019 smartphone. It is now receiving the Android 10 update globally, except for Indonesia. However, it is expected to roll out for the country soon.

Here are the build numbers of Redmi 8A Android 10 update for all the regions.

Region Build Number China V11.0.2.0.QCPCNXM Global V11.0.1.0.QCPMIXM India V11.0.1.0.QCPINXM EEA (Europe) V11.0.1.0.QCPEUXM Russia V11.0.1.0.QCPRUXM

The Redmi 8A Android 10 update brings the August 2020 security patch as well. Further, the device is also eligible for MIUI 12 update. However, it won’t be receiving the Android 11 update.

