Redmi 8A Dual
Xiaomi is known for pushing out updates for even its budget devices. The latest to join the list is Redmi 8A, the budget 2019 smartphone. It is now receiving the Android 10 update globally, except for Indonesia. However, it is expected to roll out for the country soon.

Here are the build numbers of Redmi 8A Android 10 update for all the regions.

RegionBuild Number
ChinaV11.0.2.0.QCPCNXM
GlobalV11.0.1.0.QCPMIXM
IndiaV11.0.1.0.QCPINXM
EEA (Europe)V11.0.1.0.QCPEUXM
RussiaV11.0.1.0.QCPRUXM

The Redmi 8A Android 10 update brings the August 2020 security patch as well. Further, the device is also eligible for MIUI 12 update. However, it won’t be receiving the Android 11 update.

Via: Piunikaweb

