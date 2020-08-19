Redmi 8A Dual
Redmi 8A Dual
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Xiaomi is known for pushing out updates for even its budget devices. The latest to join the list is Redmi 8A, the budget 2019 smartphone. It is now receiving the Android 10 update globally, except for Indonesia. However, it is expected to roll out for the country soon.

Here are the build numbers of Redmi 8A Android 10 update for all the regions.

RegionBuild Number
ChinaV11.0.2.0.QCPCNXM
GlobalV11.0.1.0.QCPMIXM
IndiaV11.0.1.0.QCPINXM
EEA (Europe)V11.0.1.0.QCPEUXM
RussiaV11.0.1.0.QCPRUXM

The Redmi 8A Android 10 update brings the August 2020 security patch as well. Further, the device is also eligible for MIUI 12 update. However, it won’t be receiving the Android 11 update.

Via: Piunikaweb

You May Also Like
HTC Desire 20 Pro
HTC Desire 20 Pro launched in Europe for 279 Euros
It starts shipping on August 24.
Microsoft Surface Duo gets new demo video and 3 years of Android updates
Checkout the latest Microsoft Surface Duo video that explains every detail of this new device
Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51 launch imminent as support page goes live
The phone is said to come equipped with a 64MP primary rear camera.