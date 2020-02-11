Following the launch of competitor Realme C3, Redmi has launched its next smartphone in the budget segment. Redmi 8A Dual has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499 (~ $91.20).

The Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display with a Dot Notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It comes in two RAM variants – 2GB and 3GB with 32GB of internal storage and support for a dedicated microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. As for the front, users get an 8MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Moreover, the Redmi 8A Dual has a USB Type-C slot and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant costs Rs 6,999 (~$98.20). It comes in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White color options.