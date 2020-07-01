Xiaomi’s entry-level phone, the Redmi 7A has started receiving the Android 10 update. The phone was launched last year with Android 9.0 Pie based MIUI 10. It was updated to MIUI 11 earlier this year, but it was still based on Android 9.

However, the device started receiving the latest update in China recently. Then it was Europe’s turn to get it. And now, it is finally rolling out for the users in India. It is good to see that Xiaomi is rolling out the Android 10 update to an $85 phone.

The Redmi 7A Android 10 update comes with version number V11.0.1.0.QCMINXM. It also brings the May 2020 Android security patch. While it is receiving the MIUI 11 update, Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will get the MIUI 12 update too.

