Redmi 10X

Today, MediaTek announced their new chipset, the Dimensity 820. Now, Redmi has announced that its smartphone, Redmi 10X powered by the same SoC will be launched on May 26.

The phone is said to be made available in four configurations namely, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It could be launched in Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and Violet color options.

The Redmi 10X is tipped to feature a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display. It may sport a quad rear camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. Further, it is expected that the Redmi 10X 4G price will start at CNY 1,499 in China.

It is rumored to pack a 5,020mAh battery.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
iPhone SE best cheap phone

iPhone SE to go on sale in India via Flipkart starting May 20

There is no clarity on the availability of iPhone SE via offline stores.

Google Pixel 4a official wallpapers leaked, because what else remains now?

Download all those gorgeous Pixel 4a wallpapers here!
iPhone production

Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals specs, storage, prices and more

We have new leaks from Jon Prosser that mentions specs, prices, storage options and more details for every single iPhone 12 variant