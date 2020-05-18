Today, MediaTek announced their new chipset, the Dimensity 820. Now, Redmi has announced that its smartphone, Redmi 10X powered by the same SoC will be launched on May 26.

The phone is said to be made available in four configurations namely, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It could be launched in Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and Violet color options.

The Redmi 10X is tipped to feature a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display. It may sport a quad rear camera setup with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. Further, it is expected that the Redmi 10X 4G price will start at CNY 1,499 in China.

It is rumored to pack a 5,020mAh battery.

Source: Weibo