Redmi 10X was recently spotted on Google Play Console listing with code name ‘merlin’ and model number Xiaomi M2003J15SC. The same device has now been spotted on Geekbench.

The listing was uploaded on May 11. It shows the single-core performance is 360 while the multi-core performance is 1,287.

The Redmi 10X is listed to be powered by an octa-core MT6769Z SoC, which is believed to be the Helio G70 chipset.

The phone runs Android 10 and features 6GB of RAM.

Source: Geekbench