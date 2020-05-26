Redmi 10X series

After weeks of leaks, rumors, and teasers, the Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro are now official in China. The smartphones feature a Samsung AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices.

Redmi 10X specifications

Display6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED
HDR10, DC Dimming
SoCMediaTek Dimensity 820 5G
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB / 128GB / 256GB
CamerasRear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (wide-angle) + 2MP (depth)
Front: 16MP
Battery4,520mAh with 22.5W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with MIUI 12
Redmi 10X

Redmi 10X price

  • 6GB + 64GB: 1,599 yuan (~$224)
  • 6GB + 128GB: 1,799 yuan (~$252)
  • 8GB + 128GB: 2,099 yuan (~$294)
  • 8GB + 256GB: 2,399 yuan (~$336)

It will go on sale starting June 1.

Redmi 10X Pro specifications

Display6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED
HDR10, DC Dimming
SoCMediaTek Dimensity 820 5G
RAM8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB / 256GB
Cameras Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (wide-angle) + 8MP (30x digital zoom) + 5MP (macro)
Front: 16MP
Battery4,520mAh with 33W fast charging
OSAndroid 10 with MIUI 12
Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X Pro price

  • 8GB + 128GB: 2,399 yuan (~$336)
  • 8GB + 256GB: 2,599 yuan (~$364)

It will go on sale starting June 5.

