After weeks of leaks, rumors, and teasers, the Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro are now official in China. The smartphones feature a Samsung AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices.
Redmi 10X specifications
|Display
|6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED
HDR10, DC Dimming
|SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Cameras
|Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (wide-angle) + 2MP (depth)
Front: 16MP
|Battery
|4,520mAh with 22.5W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with MIUI 12
Redmi 10X price
- 6GB + 64GB: 1,599 yuan (~$224)
- 6GB + 128GB: 1,799 yuan (~$252)
- 8GB + 128GB: 2,099 yuan (~$294)
- 8GB + 256GB: 2,399 yuan (~$336)
It will go on sale starting June 1.
Redmi 10X Pro specifications
|Display
|6.57-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED
HDR10, DC Dimming
|SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G
|RAM
|8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Cameras
|Rear: 48MP (primary) + 8MP (wide-angle) + 8MP (30x digital zoom) + 5MP (macro)
Front: 16MP
|Battery
|4,520mAh with 33W fast charging
|OS
|Android 10 with MIUI 12
Redmi 10X Pro price
- 8GB + 128GB: 2,399 yuan (~$336)
- 8GB + 256GB: 2,599 yuan (~$364)
It will go on sale starting June 5.