Redmi 9 was Xiaomi’s one of the best budget smartphones of 2020. The smartphone featured quad cameras and Mediatek’s Helio G80 chipset for just €139. Xiaomi’s looking to build more on the power-packed budget smartphone as the specs and renders of the upcoming Redmi 10 have leaked. And, by the looks of it, Redmi 10 is going to be a worthy upgrade over last year’s Redmi 9.

The smartphone was leaked by Singaporean retailer Courts (link now removed) and was spotted by Ishan Agarwal and Mukul Sharma. According to the tipsters, Redmi 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. MediaTek Helio G88 was introduced just a month ago. It is an octa-core chipset with two high-performance A75 cores and six A55 cores. There’s no support for 5G, though, that’s a bit expected at this price point.

On the outside, Redmi 10 will have a significant upgrade over last year’s 6.53-inch 60Hz LCD panel in Redmi 9. This year’s Redmi smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. And, as can be seen in the renders, the design of the smartphone is more premium than before.

On top of better internals and externals, the phone is said to come with a 50MP main shooter. For comparison, Redmi 9 featured a 13MP primary lens. Presumably, this is the budget JN1 50MP camera sensor Samsung introduced earlier this year. The rest of the three rear sensors are expected to be the same: one 8MP ultra-wide, and two 2MP sensors for macro and portrait shots.

Among the other things, Redmi 10 is said to feature a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 18W fast wired charging. The phone might come in three variants: 3GB/64GB, 4GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB.

There’s no word on pricing as of now. However, the high-end model (6GB/128GB), was listed on Courts for a price of SGD249, which is about $185/€159. So the price of the entry variant is expected to be the same, i.e., around €139.

What are your thoughts on Redmi 10 renders and specs? Do you think the premium design, high refresh rate displays, and better cameras make the smartphone a must upgrade? Let us know in the comments section down below!