The REDMAGIC 7S Pro launches with special Early Bird sale

Few manufacturers come close to REDMAGIC when it comes to gaming phones. The company found its niche, and our experience with the REDMAGIC 7 Pro proves just that: we called it “one of the best performing phones for gaming on Android”, and those are some pretty big shoes to fill.

If you thought for a second that REDMAGIC set the bar too high for themselves with the 7 Pro, think again, as the REDMAGIC 7S Pro is just around the corner.

Talking about the bar, our resident REDMAGIC connoisseur, Roland Udvarlaki, had this to say about the 7 Pro: “When it comes to power, it’s once again one of the best gaming devices I’ve ever had a chance to get my hands on. There’s no lag, stutter, or sluggish behavior, and it’s always fast and smooth. It’s responsive, and excellent for gaming due to the customizable gaming features such as the triggers.”

Get the early bird offer for the REDMAGIC S7 Pro - Buy a $1 coupon and get $30 off of your purchase.

“Armored for Victory” is so much more than just a tagline the company is using in building up to the launch. When you have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in your corner, now that’s a fight you’d love to take any day of the week. Pair that with the best cooling system on a gaming smartphone and you’re probably going to knock out some of your competitors.

If the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor wasn’t enough, REDMAGIC included a secondary “gaming” processor under the hood. They call it the “Red Core 1”, and it is the spice of your gaming plate.

While the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 takes care of all the processing required for your experience, the Red Core 1 takes care of all the audio and haptic feedback tasks to make sure you get the best out of the title you choose to immerse yourself in.

There are ten layers of heat dissipation material inside the REDMAGIC 7S Pro, to make sure things stay cool while playing demanding titles. No, we won’t list them all here, but rest assured that the layers, complemented by the high revving 20k RPM turbofan, is working around the clock to cool down any processing heat and gaming frustrations you might have for not making the level on your 10th attempt.

But wait, this is a flagship gaming phone, shouldn’t there be more? Glad you asked. Aside from bumping up the processor from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the 7 Pro to the “Plus” version, the upcoming 7S Pro also ups the cooling system from ICE 9.0 to ICE 10.0, with a 20k RPM turbofan, takes the shoulder triggers all the way up to 520Hz (from 500Hz), and introduces two celestial bodies to the offering.

The Obsidian version comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If that’s not enough, there’s a Mercury option that takes it all the way up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of space, and an extra Supernova variant to top it all up, in case the ice-cold Mercury shade is not your cup of tea. All models feature a 480-960Hz Touch Refresh Rate for all your stable frame needs, with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

And, since we’re talking about the display, you’ll be glad to know that the under-display camera offers a distraction-free canvas with no holes or cutouts for your eyes to wander away from whatever road or battlefield you are on. At 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, the company calls it its “Top Resolution Full Screen Display”.

What’s a gaming phone without a proper GPU? Enter the MAGIC GPU by nubia, with increased frame stabilization by 60%. This offers “quintuple buffering”, but in plain English (though if you are a gamer you probably already got the memo) this means the REDMAGIC 7S Pro will offer a steady and stable frame-rate irrespective of the title you chose to play.

No, gaming is not the only thing you can do on this phone, though it has cool motors and lights and loud dual stereo speakers. It’s also a smartphone with a top-of-the-line 64MP Ultra-High Resolution AI Triple Camera. It also features a huge 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging, and it can be preordered as part of the Early Bird offer come August 2, 2022.

The official launch is scheduled for July 26, 2022 at 20:00 Hong Kong time (that’s July 26, 2022, 08:00 New York), with open sales kicking off on August 9, 2022 at 20:00 HK (August 9, 08:00 NYC).

We thank REDMAGIC for sponsoring this post!