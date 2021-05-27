RedMagic has launched another smartphone in the RedMagic 6 series of smartphones. The RedMagic 6R is the latest device to join the RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro. It packs flagship specifications and is claimed to offer cutting-edge performance for mobile gaming. The global availability will be revealed soon in June as the device is official in China as of now.

The RedMagic 6R comes with a brand new design compared with the RedMagic 6 and the RedMagic 6 Pro. It’s as thin as 7.8mm, and as light as 186 grams. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with slim bezels on the sides and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a quad-camera setup with a metal middle frame and plastic back.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It packs LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The CPU part uses the latest Kryo 685 architecture and adds a new Cortex-X1 super large core and can clock up to 2.84GHz, increasing the CPU performance by 25%. The GPU architecture uses the new Adreno 660, which improves the graphics rendering performance by 35%, enabling players to run complex scenes from large games smoothly and without stuttering.

It offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers an adaptive refresh rate that can be switched between 30Hz / 60Hz / 90Hz / 120Hz / 144Hz. It supports a depth of color of 10bit and full DCI-P3. With the 400Hz shoulder triggers, it is claimed to “deliver a console-level mobile gaming experience.” As for the cooling, the VC liquid cooling and graphene heat dissipation technology are under the hood, which cools down the phone while playing graphic-intensive games.

It sports a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera. The main camera is a Sony IMX682 sensor that supports 64 megapixels, which offers better photography and videography capabilities than before. The device packs a 4200mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging (the China version comes with 55W fast charging).