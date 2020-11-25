This season, Apple unveiled a slew of new products with the most crucial of them being its own ARM chip for Macs. While it announced three Macs including the MacBook Air, Pro and the Mac mini, the design remained unchanged. Now, a new report claims that redesigned MacBooks are a thing and they are coming soon. The company might release additional MacBook models with Apple Silicon in the second half of 2021.

The latest development comes from MacRumors, which cites a research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The report claims that redesigned MacBook models with Apple silicon are part of the company’s two-year transition away from Intel processors across its Mac lineup. However, Kuo did not specify which models these will be, but he has previously claimed that redesigned 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon are due to be launched in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Apple is already reported to announce a new mini-LED model and a lower-priced iPad in 2021. Kuo predicts that the demand for M1 Macs is higher than expected. Further, the report adds that iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max demand is higher than anticipated. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini’s demand is not as high as was expected. This comes as a surprise since the vanilla iPhone 12 (review) offers better value for money than its same-sized Pro sibling. Moreover, Apple Watch Series 6 and Series SE are both selling well too. The report says “innovative health management functions and improved design” can be attributed to the good sale.