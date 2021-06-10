Apple is rumored to be working on a redesigned MacBook Pro. It is tipped to be launched at Apple WWDC 2021, but we saw no new hardware at the event. Now, a new report claims that a shortage of mini-LED components has reportedly been the cause of delays to the production of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The development comes from a report published by DigiTimes today. The report goes on to say that the production of the redesigned MacBook Pro devices are forecasted to begin in the third quarter of this year.

The sources revealed that Apple originally planned to mass-produce the two notebooks in the second quarter, but has pushed the schedule back due to the weaker-than-expected yield rates for miniLED modules.

Apple is said to have plans to launch the redesigned MacBook Pros in 14-inch (code name J314) and 16-inch screen (J316) sizes. These MacBook Pros are rumored to come with a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger, and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. As reported earlier, Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot.

After replacing its Intel-powered machines with the more powerful, in-house M1 processor, Apple is tipped to top that with more graphics and computing cores, boosting speeds for everyday tasks and such intensive work as video editing and programming. Apple could be planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die, for the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro devices.

The new Apple chips are tipped to have eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10 and will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. These new chips differ from the M1’s design, as per the report. The current chip has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores, and eight graphics cores in the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. Further, the upcoming laptops are tipped to have up to 64GB of RAM instead of 16 gigs.