We are still being amazed by the performance of Apple’s M1 processor, which was first introduced back in 2020 with the launch of the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. The same processor was then packed inside the 24-inch iMac and the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. However, we have been rearing rumors that a new Apple M1X processor may be on the way and that it could possibly arrive in a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a redesign of the largest 16-inch model. But things don’t stop there, we have also received hints that a new MacBook Air is also on the way, and now, the latest rumor suggests that this last model could arrive in 2022.

Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 5, 2021

According to leaker Dylandkt, the new MacBook Air could arrive in the first half of 2022, and it would feature a new M2 chip and more color options to choose from. Now, this new processor won’t be as powerful as the M1X chip reserved for the Pro Mac devices, including the MacBook Pro and a larger iMac with more power under the hood.

This is not the first time we receive word of a redesigned MacBook Air, as Jon Prosser has even given us rendered images of what could be the new model that would arrive in at least five different color options. Further, the new laptop could feature a new flat-edged design that will make it look more like one of the latest iPad Pro models.

The leaks also revealed that the new MacBook Air could feature two USB-C ports, one at each side of the notebook. However, I can’t say that I love Apple’s possible choice to go for a white bezel around the display or the white keys, for that matter. However, I find that the two new rubber strips instead of the four rubber feet on the laptop’s bottom will do a better job in keeping the MacBook Air in place when mounted on a stand.

Via MacRumors

Source Twitter