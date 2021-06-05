Apple’s new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have been in the spotlight for quite a while now. Rumors have been coming non-stop, but most of them have focused on their possible design, features, and launch dates. Hence, we are eagerly waiting for the WWDC 2021 to take place next week to find out if any of these rumors are real or not. However, we have recently received new information claiming that even though the new MacBooks may launch next week, they would not arrive until late 2021.

The latest paywalled report from Digitimes suggests that the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production until the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively. And it continues to explain that the two new models with Apple Silicon would launch in the second half of 2021, which means that they would not be announced next week.

“Apple plans to release two mini-LED backlit MacBook Pro products – a 14-inch and a 16-inch – in the second half of 2021, noted the sources.

Judging from the supply of miniLED backlighting applications, volume production of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is likely to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the 16-inch model will start in the first quarter of 2022, said the sources.”

In other words, we could get the same process as the one applied with the latest M1-powered iPad Pro which was announced in April but didn’t start shipping until the last weeks of May. Further, Digitimes has also reported that Apple is having issues getting enough mini-LED displays for the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops. But it’s not all bad news. It seems that Apple has managed to get Osram Opto Semiconductors as a new mini-LED supplier that could help the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro meet the H2 launch window.

Source 1 Digitimes

Via 1 GSM Arena

Via 2 MacRumors