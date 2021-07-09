According to a new report by Ming-Chi Kuo, the new 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are on track for mass production, which is expected to start later this year, in the third quarter to be precise.

A new report by Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors has said that the new MacBook Pro laptops are getting ready for mass production and will come with the rumored mini-LED displays. This isn’t the first time we hear the analyst confirm the rumors, we heard about the Mini-LED displays not long ago, and also heard about the devices launching sometime near the end of the year. A newly released report has also revealed that a newly redesigned MacBook Air and the new Apple M2 chip could potentially arrive as early as 2022.

The report also says that although the production runs from July to September, Apple might hold a separate event, dedicated just for the new Mac devices. The event could be held in October or November, and it may not launch at the same time as the new iPhones and Apple Watch models in September. This could potentially give Apple more time to produce even more devices.

Due to the shortage issues that are occurring with the production of the mini-LED panels, Apple may announce the new MacBook Pros during that separate event, but delay the shipments of those devices for a few additional weeks to help the supply chain sort out any issues they might come across during production. This would be very similar to how Apple introduced the new iPad Pro, which only started shipping many weeks later after it was unveiled at the event. The new MacBook Pros will feature more ports, including HDMI and an SD-card slot, and the Touch Bar is expected to be removed. The new laptops will have a brand new design with flat-edges and MagSafe is also expected to make a return.