Earlier this month, a report from Mashable mentioned that Reddit was also exploring an audio chatroom feature to take away some thunder from Clubhouse. After all, the medium of live voice chats popularized by the buzzy startup has been cloned by almost every big name ranging from Twitter and Telegram to Spotify and even Slack. Well, coming back to Reddit, the self-proclaimed front page of the internet has today officially announced Reddit Talk – it’s own take on the live audio chatroom trend.

A great place to chill out with fellow gourmands on the r/grilling subreddit, eh?

Before we tell you more about the new Reddit feature, do keep in mind it is not out yet – publicly, that it. However, you can sign up for it and join the waitlist on this page. So, what is Reddit doing with audio on its platform? Well, the key premise is that instead of just screaming with text in all caps in the comments section, chats, video livestreams and images, you can now tune in to a live conversation happening in a community.

Just like Clubhouse or Spaces, a subreddit or community moderator will be able to start live audio chat that anyone who comes across it can join. And in case you think you have something productive to add or a killer pun that can’t wait, there’s a hand raise gesture to let the moderator know that you got a few words of wisdom to say. However, the moderator has the option to mute, invite, or remove a speaker from the live audio conversation if they deem fit.

Reddit has a huge task at hand when it comes to moderation.

“We’re looking forward to working with you all to make sure that Reddit Talk has the best moderation experience possible,” Reddit says in the official announcement. Moderation, especially in case of a platform like Reddit where anonymity is used for both good and bad, is of critical importance. As per the company. Reddit Talk is tailor-made for interactions such as AMAs (Ask Me Anything), Q&As, lectures, feedback sessions, or simply providing a place for community members to hang out.

Reddit says it is working on some customization tricks such as emojis and custom wallpapers for Reddit Talk sessions. For now, you can only join a live audio conversation, both on Android and iOS, but can’t host one unless you’re a moderator. There is no word on a wider rollout, but we’ll keep you posted regarding the new developments.