Reddit launched a new chat room feature on April 30. It allowed people to meet new people within conversation-oriented communities, discussing cliffhangers, meme-ing, and more. Now, within a day of release, the company has removed it.

Reddit says the move was in response to negative feedback from its users and moderators. The latter posted a lot of comments out of frustration on the announcement post.

“Reddit’s users, moderators and communities are at the core of every product decision we make, and our intention in rolling out ‘Start Chatting’ was to give Redditors a new avenue to connect with each other during these difficult times. Given the issues and concerns expressed by our users and moderators throughout the last 24 hours, we’ve made the decision to disable Start Chatting so we can reassess our rollout plan and evolve the product to meet the needs of our community.”

Via: Engadget

