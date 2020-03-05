Author
Reddit has teamed up with Crisis Text Line, a text message-based crisis support hotline to offer support to users who might be suicidal. Reddit users can now flag a fellow user if they think he/she might be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts.

Reported users will get a message in their Reddit inbox. It will explain the various online resources they can turn to for help and instructions on how to contact Crisis Text Line — by texting “CHAT” to 741741.

Notably, several subreddits deal with heavy topics like overcoming abuse. Hence, the company wanted to offer tools to support users who are coping with difficult feelings.

Crisis Text Line provides 24/7 text-based support for anyone in crisis. Anyone struggling with bullying, abuse, suicidal thoughts, eating disorders or anything else can text with a crisis counselor for help.

Via: Cnet

