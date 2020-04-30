Reddit Start Chatting

Reddit is introducing a new feature called “Start Chatting”, which will sort users of popular subreddits into small, private group chats.

Reddit users can visit a community and click on the ‘Start Chatting’ prompt, which will then match them with other members of that community in a small group chat. The feature can be used for meeting new people within conversation-oriented communities, discussing cliffhangers, meme-ing and more.

The new Start Chatting feature has already started rolling out. The feature is said to roll out to around 16,000 SFW subreddits this week. Moreover, it will become available to even more communities in the coming weeks.

Source: Reddit

