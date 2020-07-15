We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

If you have used Reddit before, you know how tedious it is to add images to a post as users had to rely on third-party image hosting websites such as Imgur. That hardship will end soon, as Reddit has announced that it is adding support for native image galleries, making it easier for users to add multiple images to a post.

Reddit says the ability to add image galleries to a post will be available to users in a few weeks. In the early stages, users will only be allowed to add 20 photos in an image gallery, but the company plans to add support for more media types such as videos, GIFs, and images, all in a single post.

r/modnews - Image Gallery support is coming soon

Additionally, Reddit will also allow users to change a caption or remove images from the gallery. However, users won’t be able to add or change the order of images in a gallery. Reddit on the web and the mobile apps (Android and iOS) will allow users to create and view image galleries, while Reddit on mobile (without app) will only support viewing.

