Reddit app for Android is introducing a new Anonymous Browsing mode, which as the name suggests, will allow users to browse content on the ‘front page of the internet’ without leaving a trace of their account activity. The official blog post says this mode will be rolling out on Android in the coming days, while its availability on the iOS app is still a work in progress and will be available around July or August.

Browsing through Reddit’s endless universe of content and communities anonymously will be allowed, but you cannot post, vote, comment, or perform any other activity that is associated with your account when the mode is enabled. However, it is quite easy to switch between the Anonymous Browsing mode and the regular mode by just returning back to your registered profile.

Also, 30 minutes of inactivity will automatically end the anonymous browsing session. Reddit says when users enable Anonymous Browsing mode, browsing or search history won’t be saved. Also, it won’t log your activity to provide personalized recommendations and won’t send activity-based personalized notifications either. You can read more about the mechanism behind Reddit’s Anonymous Browsing mode here.