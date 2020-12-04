Red Maigc Cyberpods

Nubia launched the Red Magic Cyberpods TWS gaming earbuds in July. These went on sale in Europe starting November 20. Now, the company has announced its global availability and open sale date of the earbuds. These will be sold in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (Australia, Hong Kong(China SAR), Indonesia, Japan, Macao(China SAR), Singapore), Middle East, and Latin America.

The earbuds are priced at $49.9 / €49.9 / £39.9. Red Magic Cyberpods will be available for open sale starting from December 5th, 3.00 PM HKT / 8.00 AM CET/ 2.00 AM EST. These have RGB lighting for gaming fans. Open the case and a light displays the battery life. The company says these earbuds feature two lights to “create a gaming ambient lighting environment.”

Nubia promises a low latency experience with its Red Magic Cyberpods. These are claimed to offer 39ms audio latency and a “Gamer Mode” that can be manually turned on or off. Hence, users should seemingly experience no discernible disconnect between what’s happening on their device and what’s playing on the earphones. However, the Gamer Mode is only supported by RedMagic phones. The earbuds offer 60ms latency when paired with other devices. They also support AAC and SBC Bluetooth audio codecs and can be controlled via touch-sensitive controls on the earbuds.

These earbuds went on sale globally starting November 20. Now, they are going on open sale starting December 5.

