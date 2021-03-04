RED MAGIC 6 pRO
Red Magic 6 Pro

Nubia has offered a few stylish gaming-centric phones packing powerful hardware and some cool tricks such as an actual fan for cooling and capacitive shoulder buttons. Now, the company has launched a new duo – Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro – that personifies the term ‘overpowered’ thanks to specs such as a 165Hz OLED display, support for blazing-fast 120W charging, up to 18GB of RAM, and a 64MP camera the back. And yes, the cooling fans are still there, and the capacitive shoulder buttons to give a console controller-like experience have also been retained.

And oh, did I mention there is also Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip inside?

Now, the Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro share a lot of their internal hardware, and the only key differences are in the memory configuration and battery specs. The vanilla model packs up to 12GB of RAM and 256 gigs of onboard storage, while its 5,050mAh battery supports 66W charging. The Pro version comes equipped with up to 16 gigs of RAM, while its slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery can be topped off at an astonishing 120W.

Red Magic 6 Pro

There is also a Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition that further ups the ante by packing 18 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The design is very gamer-esque, with eye-catching patterns underneath the rear glass panel and colorful lighting effects as well, heat vents on the sides, and upgraded trigger buttons with 400Hz refresh frequency.

There's an actual 20,000 RPM cooling fan inside, and capacitive shoulder triggers as well

Over at the front, you’ll find a 6.8-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh ratethe first smartphone in the world with such a smooth panel – and a 500Hz touch sampling rate. Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC, while solutions such as a 20,000RPM fan, graphene sheet, aviation-grade cooling ice blade, and vapor chamber sink keep things cool.

Red Magic 6

The triple camera setup at the back includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP sensor for macro photography, while selfies are handled by an 8MP camera. Red Magic OS 4.0 based on Android 11 handles things on the software side. The latest Red Magic offerings go on sale in China starting March 11, while global availability details will be revealed later this month. Red Magic 6 starts at CNY 3,799 (~ $590), while the Pro model will set you back by CNY 4,399 (~ $680) for the base configuration.

Display6.8-inch
2400 x 1080 pixels resolution
165Hz refresh rate
500Hz single finger touch sampling rate
360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate
91.28% screen-to-body ratio
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
MemoryRed Magic 6
8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB
Red Magic 6 Pro
12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB
red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition
16GB + 256GB, 18GB + 512GB
Connectivity5G (SA + NSA)
Bluetooth 5.1
Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax
WIFI6 enhanced version 2*2mimo
CamerasRear Cameras
64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
Front Camera
8MP
Software Red Magic OS 4.0
Android 11
BatteryRed Magic 6
5050mAh, 66W fast charging
Red Magic 6 Pro
4,500mAh, 120W fast charging

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
huawei pocketnow
HUAWEI is reportedly cutting phone production by more than half due to trade sanctions
HUAWEI has reportedly told its supply partners that it is reducing the smartphone component orders by up to 60 percent this year.
Amazon music
Amazon Music arrives on Google TV and Android TV
Amazon Music for Android TV & Google TV arrives in US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia.
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 13 predicted to arrive in a 1TB storage option. Prepare your wallets!
iPhone 13 family is said to come with a host of other improvements such as better wide-angle camera and LiDAR across the whole lineup.