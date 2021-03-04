Nubia has offered a few stylish gaming-centric phones packing powerful hardware and some cool tricks such as an actual fan for cooling and capacitive shoulder buttons. Now, the company has launched a new duo – Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro – that personifies the term ‘overpowered’ thanks to specs such as a 165Hz OLED display, support for blazing-fast 120W charging, up to 18GB of RAM, and a 64MP camera the back. And yes, the cooling fans are still there, and the capacitive shoulder buttons to give a console controller-like experience have also been retained.

And oh, did I mention there is also Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip inside?

Now, the Red Magic 6 and 6 Pro share a lot of their internal hardware, and the only key differences are in the memory configuration and battery specs. The vanilla model packs up to 12GB of RAM and 256 gigs of onboard storage, while its 5,050mAh battery supports 66W charging. The Pro version comes equipped with up to 16 gigs of RAM, while its slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery can be topped off at an astonishing 120W.

Red Magic 6 Pro

There is also a Red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition that further ups the ante by packing 18 gigs of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The design is very gamer-esque, with eye-catching patterns underneath the rear glass panel and colorful lighting effects as well, heat vents on the sides, and upgraded trigger buttons with 400Hz refresh frequency.

There's an actual 20,000 RPM cooling fan inside, and capacitive shoulder triggers as well

Over at the front, you’ll find a 6.8-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate – the first smartphone in the world with such a smooth panel – and a 500Hz touch sampling rate. Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC, while solutions such as a 20,000RPM fan, graphene sheet, aviation-grade cooling ice blade, and vapor chamber sink keep things cool.

Red Magic 6

The triple camera setup at the back includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP sensor for macro photography, while selfies are handled by an 8MP camera. Red Magic OS 4.0 based on Android 11 handles things on the software side. The latest Red Magic offerings go on sale in China starting March 11, while global availability details will be revealed later this month. Red Magic 6 starts at CNY 3,799 (~ $590), while the Pro model will set you back by CNY 4,399 (~ $680) for the base configuration.

Display 6.8-inch

2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

165Hz refresh rate

500Hz single finger touch sampling rate

360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate

91.28% screen-to-body ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory Red Magic 6

8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB

Red Magic 6 Pro

12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB

red Magic 6 Pro Transparent Edition

16GB + 256GB, 18GB + 512GB Connectivity 5G (SA + NSA)

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax

WIFI6 enhanced version 2*2mimo Cameras Rear Cameras

64MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Front Camera

8MP Software Red Magic OS 4.0

Android 11 Battery Red Magic 6

5050mAh, 66W fast charging

Red Magic 6 Pro

4,500mAh, 120W fast charging