Nubia Red Magic 5S
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Nubia confirmed the arrival of its third gaming phone recently. The existence of Nubia Red Magic 5S was confirmed by Ni Fei, the president of the Nubia brand. Now, he has revealed the touch sampling rate of the shoulder buttons. Further, he has also confirmed the refresh rate of the screen.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S will feature a 320Hz touch sampling rate shoulder buttons. Moreover, it will sport a 144Hz refresh rate display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For reference, touch sampling rate is the number of times the screen can sense touch inputs in a second. 

The brand has already revealed that its upcoming gaming phone will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will also feature “Magic Write”, a patented proprietary read-write optimization technology to “deliver long-lasting performance.” It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: Apple is Still Increasing the iPhone 12’s Price? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible price of the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 without charger and more
Microsoft is reportedly working on Surface Duo V2 already, and it makes sense
Is it going to be the all-powerful, truly functional foldable phone we’ve been waiting for?
We have an official date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
We have official confirmation, and the date for the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which will take place next month