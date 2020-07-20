Nubia Red Magic 5S
Nubia confirmed the arrival of its third gaming phone recently. The existence of Nubia Red Magic 5S was confirmed by Ni Fei, the president of the Nubia brand. Now, he has revealed the touch sampling rate of the shoulder buttons. Further, he has also confirmed the refresh rate of the screen.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S will feature a 320Hz touch sampling rate shoulder buttons. Moreover, it will sport a 144Hz refresh rate display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For reference, touch sampling rate is the number of times the screen can sense touch inputs in a second. 

The brand has already revealed that its upcoming gaming phone will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will also feature “Magic Write”, a patented proprietary read-write optimization technology to “deliver long-lasting performance.” It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

