We have official RED Hydrogen One photos shared by Jim Jannard

We can easily say that the RED Hydrogen One is an interesting smartphone. Yes, it’s the companies first phone, and the impressive holographic display plus modular capabilities make it an object of desire for many.

The thing is that we have gotten some renders to see how the device will look like, and an idea of its capabilities. Now the company’s founder, Jim Jannard, has presented actual press photos of the RED Hydrogen One. The thing is that these pictures look just too perfect for them to be real. Everybody was expecting this device to be launched this month, but due to certification problems, we will see it until November 2nd.

This device will be available via AT&T, Verizon, and Telcel and it will have a $1,295 price tag. You are also going to be able of choosing between black and shadow color variants during this year and next year we should see a Titanium model.