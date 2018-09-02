RED Hydrogen One modules previewed

First adopters and developers had their first look at what they signed up for on Friday in the RED Hydrogen One Houdini edition. CEO Jim Jannard held an event in Hollywood and brought the holography software team at Leia to explain some of the modular accessories coming down the line for this cinematographer’s smartphone.

The modules include a better-than-5K 2D sensor with a near-universal interchangeable lens mount — “damn near every lens ever made” was the quote from Hydrogen team lead Phil Holland — REDCODE RAW LITE encoding and an external battery slot. There’s also a dedicated H4V module for holographic shooting. A battery module was planned, but may just be integrated into the other modules.

Software infrastructure is still being worked on, including the camera application, the RED Player and multi-format monitor views for H4V and 2D content.

The 2D sensor is coming within the next few months, but few other details were posted onto the RED forums.