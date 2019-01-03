Android

RED Hydrogen One may get new Lithium module this year

On New Year’s Eve, cinematography company RED decided to drop a little teaser for those following its Hydrogen One smartphone on Facebook. There was just a slight catch, though.

This huge “Lithium” machine, which commenters suspect to be a 3D cinematography module, doesn’t physically connect to most of the RED Hydrogen One’s expansion pins on its rear side — the phone is mounted onto grappling handles. Supposedly, users would have their phone as a wirelessly-connected viewfinder. The H4Vuser forums have been mum about this accessory, but it is supposedly in the works for a release this year.

The RED community has mostly disregarded the negative critical reaction from mainstream tech media on the Hydrogen One — you can read our experiences with the device from purchase to use here. But we can’t stop the company from perservering with a project that’s meant to be the dream modular holography companion of a mobile cinematographer.

