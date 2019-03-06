Android

RED Hydrogen One buyers getting digital copy of Aquaman for free

For a $1,295 Android phone, you would think the professional digital cinematography folk over at RED would be out promoting its device with worthwhile campaigns and perks for buyers. Indeed, it has been putting 128GB microSD cards and a screen protector with purchases for free.

It’s no more than a $30 value these days, but still, it’s free.

And now, the first 1,000 Hydrogen One buyers from today onwards will be able to receive a digital copy of superhero film “Aquaman” for free. Again, a $30 value depending on your choice of medium, but it’s free.

We don’t know if this version of the film will be formatted for the Hydrogen One’s holographic 4-View display, but that’s currently the least of our worries when it comes to owning this device.

