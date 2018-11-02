Seeing RED, Apple and OnePlus | #PNWeekly 330 (LIVE at 3p ET)
We end #Techtober with a last stand from OnePlus, Apple and RED. OnePlus moved its smartphone launch event up a day to avoid undue influence from Apple’s three computers — and they ARE computers — while RED’s review embargo for the Hydrogen One.
How much of a success were each of these events? How many failures have we amassed. It’s time for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube video posted at 3:00pm Eastern on November 2nd or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
Host
Guests
The show
- OnePlus 6T launches with a twist on T-Mobile
- MacBook Air recycles a bunch of material, perhaps compromises
- Mac Mini is a full-bore workstation
- iPad Pro grows up
- Our RED Hydrogen One review (it’s not pretty)
- Delays that got us here and a quarantine scare
•
See you next week!
Discuss This Post