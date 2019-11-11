The latest numbers from IDC are in for the Indian smartphone market’s third quarter of the year. Except for Samsung, the top 5 is dominated by Chinese smartphone manufacturers, lead by Xiaomi, who managed to maintain and consolidate its first place, with an 8.5 percent growth in smartphone shipments.

That 8.5 percent might as well be the percentage Samsung lost, while still in second place. The big winner, though, is Realme, who had a whopping 401,3 percent increase in smartphone shipments in the third quarter, compared to the same period of 2018.

OPPO is also on a lucky streak, as the company grew 92,3 percent, grabbing the fifth place, while its sister company vivo is comfortably sitting in the third sport with a 57,7 percent growth.

The continued aggression by the online platforms with attractive cashback and buyback offers as well as affordability schemes like No Cost EMIs and financing options were key in taking the share of the online channel to a record high of 45.4% with YoY growth of 28.3%. Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India

As far as the entire market is concerned, a record 46,6 million smartphones have been shipped in the third quarter alone, and IDC India forecasts “mid-to-high single digit YoY growth for the year 2019“.

Source: IDC