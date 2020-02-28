Samsung Galaxy S20 is the latest and greatest device from the company. The lineup consists of three models – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the latter two come in 512GB storage option, the former doesn’t. However, Samsung provides a microSD card slot for you to increase your storage. It is one of those few phones in 2020 that support expandable storage. Therefore, we have compiled a list of recommended memory cards for the Galaxy S20.

Best memory cards for the Galaxy S20

PNY 128GB Elite-X

This one also offers up to 100MB/s Read Speed. It is rated Class 10, U3, V30 for the recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096x3072pix as well as 60 and 120 fps. A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from micro SD card, saving space on smartphone memory. It can be bought for $25 from Amazon.

Sandisk 256GB Extreme A2

It supports up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos. Further, the card features up to 0MB/s write speeds for fast shooting. It is rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance. Moreover, it is built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature proof, waterproof, shockproof, and x-ray proof. The manufacturer also offers a lifetime warranty. It is available for $50 on Amazon.

Samsung 256GB MicroSDXC EVO Select

This one is ideal for recording 4K UHD videos. It offers up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. It is UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 certified. Moreover, it is shockproof, waterproof, temperature proof, x-ray proof, and magnetic proof. It includes a full-size adapter for use in cameras, laptops and desktop computers. The company offers a 10 year limited warranty with the product. It can be purchased for $35 via Amazon. The 128GB variant is available for $20.

Lexar 633X 512GB

One of the cheapest, hence, the recommended memory cards for the Galaxy S20 is Lexar 633X 512GB. It offers the storage for just $74. It leverages UHS-I technology for a transfer speed up to 100MB/s. Moreover, the package includes high-speed, Class 10 card and SD adapter. Further, the company provides a lifetime warranty for the card.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB

If you have no budget constraints and you need a 1TB memory card, this one is for you. It offers up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos. Further, there’s up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting. It is rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance. Moreover, it comes with a lifetime warranty. You can buy it for $260 from Amazon.

You cannot go wrong with any of the purchases from these. Also, if you are looking for a power bank for your new Galaxy S20, you can read this.