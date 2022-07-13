At its Return to Instinct event, Nothing officially introduced the Phone (1) smartphone. For a price of £399, the Nothing Phone 1 offers a lot for the money. While the Nothing Phone (1) does stand out in the budget segment for the features and price it offers, it isn't the end of the competition as the market is filled with a number of options. There's another smartphone launching later in July that will offer a lot for its money, and yes, we're talking about the Google Pixel 6a.

Google announced the Pixel 6a back at its I/O event earlier this year, and it is finally set to launch in the key global markets including the US, Australia, and Europe later this month. With the Pixel 6a, it seems that Google is once again ready to take on the popular budget/mid-range segment and go against the likes of Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy A53, and OnePlus Nord 2T.

Nothing Phone 1 vs Google Pixel 6a will surely be one of the most discussed topics this summer, but here's why we believe you should consider buying Nothing Phone (1) over the Google Pixel 6a.

5 Reasons to buy Nothing Phone 1 over Google Pixel 6a

1. Premium Build Materials

Starting off with the build materials, the Nothing Phone (1) offers a better build in comparison to the Pixel 6a. The phone is surrounded by an aluminum metal frame and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. While the Pixel 6a also comes with a metal frame, Google has opted to use a 3D thermoformed composite back, making the phone feel less premium. The Pixel 6a also uses the decade-old screen protection — Gorilla Glass 3 — while the Phone (1) offers much newer (and better) Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

2. Modern Design

Talking purely from the design point of view, the Nothing Phone 1 looks quite unique. The phone comes with a transparent back that shows off its industrial elements, like screws that hold the panel in place and the wireless charging coil. And then, there's a set of LED light strips on the back, which no other smartphone offers. Nothing calls this "Glyph Interface". You can read more about the functionality and what the Glyph Interface offers right here.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6a looks quite bland. Sure it carries the same design as the flagship Pixel 6 Pro, with the two-toned finish and a camera bar that runs horizontally across the back of the smartphone, but the design isn't very unique. If you're looking for a smartphone that will immediately catch the attention of people surrounding you, the Nothing Phone (1) seems like a better buy.

3. 120Hz Display

The Nothing Phone (1) also offers a superior display in comparison to the Google Pixel 6a. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels at 402 PPI. In addition, the display also supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ playback, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The cherry on top is the use of a flexible OLED display, which is the reason why Nothing Phone (1) comes with slim (and uniform) bezels around the display.

While the Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display that boasts a slightly higher pixel density of 429 PPI, the display refresh rate is limited to only 60Hz. In this day and age when even social media apps are resource-intensive, having a 120Hz display ensures that customers have a smooth experience. If you're someone who's nit-picky about the display, stutters, and lags, we would recommend you to prefer the Nothing Phone (1) over the Google Pixel 6a.

4. Faster Wired Charging, Support for Wireless Charging

While both the smartphones come with similar battery capacity (4500 mAh vs 4410 mAh), the Nothing Phone (1) supports faster-wired charging. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with 33W fast charging support, while the Google Pixel 6a only supports 18W charging. Nothing also says that you can charge the Phone 1 from 0-50% in about half an hour and fully charge the device in about an hour. Another advantage that Nothing Phone (1) offers is the support for 15W Qi wireless charging (and 5W reverse wireless charging), something that's missing on the Google Pixel 6a.

5. Higher Capacity RAM in Base Variant, More Storage Options

Nothing is offering the Phone (1) in several variants: 8+128GB, 8+256GB, and 12+256GB. On the other hand, Google only offers the Pixel 6a in one variant: 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Not only does the Nothing Phone (1) come with higher capacity RAM in base variants, but the company also offers more storage options than Google so that you can choose according to your needs.

Nothing also says that it has optimized the OS to keep most used apps in the RAM, which allows the phone to launch them in a flash. While it doesn't necessarily mean anything — it all depends on software optimization — it could play an important role in the phone's longevity and how it performs over the course of its life.