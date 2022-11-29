Refurbished iPads offer tremendous value to consumers, and here we'll explore why you should consider buying one!

The 10th-generation iPad — launched in October 2022 — raised eyebrows due to its significant price bump, compared to which the upgrades aren't that significant.

Yes, the device has advantages, like cheaper repairs and a new landscape front-facing camera, but for high-school or university students, who often want that little more from their device, at $449, we think the 10th-generation iPad doesn't quite fit.

On the other hand, refurbished iPad models which start at a similar price bring tremendous value, and here we'll explore why you should consider buying one.

Is it safe to buy a refurbished iPad?

Before we dive into a mini comparison, buying a refurbished device comes with certain risks, as the term can mean something different to each retailer. But you can eliminate many of these if you choose a trusted platform with a fair return policy or a customer support system that won't leave you in the dark.

For iPads, going to Apple, Best Buy, or Amazon will be your best bet. And if you ever see a deal, we recommend promptly reviewing your options and deciding soon, as availability is often an issue, especially on Apple's refurbished storefront.

Refurbished iPad models sold by Apple undergo a rigorous repair and testing process where the aluminum casing and battery undergo replacement before the sale. Apple also includes its official accessories in the box, the same kind that ships with a brand-new iPad. All of this ships in a plain white box, which does exude quality.

The point on accessories and packaging isn't always the case with other platforms, which may ship accessories by third-party providers and provide plain brown boxes.

Where to buy a refurbished iPad?

As mentioned above, you can buy a refurbished iPad from several retailers, but we recommend sticking to the storefronts of Apple, Best Buy, and Amazon. You can try a service like Gazelle, which offers more variety and might even offer some of the best deals on iPad, but your mileage may vary.

Apple iPad Refurbished iPad models provide tremendous value to consumers by offering significant discounts on a device that has been restored to a like-new or saleable condition.

How does a refurbished iPad stack against some of Apple's current iPad lineup?

So, how does a refurbished iPad stack against Apple's current iPad lineup? The primary example in this article will be the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, a device that I'm still using and will continue to use for at least another couple of years.

11-inch iPad Pro (2018) vs. 10th-generation iPad (2022)

The first point to consider is pricing. The 2018 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $469 on Apple's refurbished store page, $20 more than the 10th-generation iPad. What does this extra amount get you? Well, it's a whole lot of premium hardware, something an older audience will appreciate. If you're looking to buy an iPad for younger kids, we recommend looking into the 9th-generation iPad.

Speaking of the display, the 11-inch panel on the 2018 iPad Pro has a higher peak brightness (600 nits), significantly better contrast, support for the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, and ProMotion technology. The panel is also laminated, which increases repair costs but helps improve the viewing experience.

The 10.9-inch display on the 10th-generation iPad has larger bezels, no lamination, 500 nits of peak brightness, and support for the 1st-generation Apple Pencil. Also, it refreshes at 60Hz. While the last point might not be one that everybody will focus on, it does make a difference to the user experience, especially since it's on a larger canvas.

The next point we come to is performance; this is where the age of the 2018 iPad Pro will show, but that's only in terms of numbers. You won't be able to tell much of a difference in daily use. Also, the fact that the tablet supports more features on iPadOS 16 indicates that it's no slouch compared to the newer device.

As we advance, there is a chance you might receive fewer updates on the tablet, but we don't see it falling behind the 10th-generation iPad in the immediate future, and we sure hope Apple doesn't stop support.

Then we have storage, which starts at a measly 64GB on both models. They go head to head here, but if you upgrade to the 256GB model, the 2018 iPad Pro will save you $60 — it costs $539 — compared to $599 for the 10th-generation iPad.

Cameras on iPads aren't always the prime focus of comparisons, and it's a similar story. In this case, the sensor will be better on the 10th generation. But when it comes to the rear cameras, the devices are more similar than you'd think, although the Pro does have a flash.

Touching upon battery life, the claim that you'll receive 10 hours of use on a single charge doesn't change between the two devices, and they support the same fast charging standard. Meaning, top them off will be a similar experience. Although, we think the Pro will suffer a little more because of its brighter display and higher refresh rate.

Lastly, we'll focus on the extras. iPad Pro comes with Face ID. On the 10th-generation iPad, you will use a Touch ID sensor embedded into the power button. Neither system is poor, but the former does feel more seamless. The iPad Pro will also provide a more enhanced user multimedia experience because of its quad-speaker setup and better color gamut support.

Other iPad Models

The other options on Apple's refurbished store are the 7th and 8th generation iPad, which will save you $60-$120 compared to the 9th generation model. You can also choose the 4th generation iPad Air if you want a newer device than the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro.

But if you have about $600 set aside, we also think the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro will be an overall better experience than the 5th-generation iPad Air unless you plan on utilizing the M1 chip and all of its available horsepower for graphic design or mobile editing.

A refurbished iPad offers tremendous value

When shopping for an iPad, there are a few things every consumer will look at — the display, the speakers, and the battery life. Performance is an important metric for some, but all iPads currently on sale, refurbished or brand-new, meet a minimum threshold where your experience won't be poor.

Hence, to get 10-20% savings on an iPad you've been eyeing or to get more value for your purchase by going the refurbished way is a decision that will make sense for many.