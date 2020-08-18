Realme C15 in Power Silver and Realme C12 in Power Blue color.
OPPO spin-off Realme has today launched a pair of new budget smartphones in India – the Realme C12 and Realme C15. The two new Realme C-series devices share a lot of traits such as a huge 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The Realme C15, however, also brings 18W fast charging support to the table and also packs more powerful camera hardware.

Realme C15

The Realme C12’s triple rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary snapper, assisted by a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The quad-camera array on the Realme C15 comprises of a 13MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP retro camera that helps in capturing artistic portrait mode shots. Realme C12 packs a 5MP selfie camera, while the Realme C15 offers an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme C12

Realme C12 and C15 specifications

Realme C12Realme C15
Display6.5-inch HD+
720×1600 pixels
88.7% screen-to-body ratio		6.5-inch HD+
720×1600 pixels
88.7% screen-to-body ratio
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G35MediaTek Helio G35
RAM3GB LPDDR4x3GB/4GB LPDDR4x
Storage32GB
Expandable up to 256GB
via microSD card		32GB/64GB
Expandable up to 256GB
via microSD card
Rear cameras13MP (f/2.2) primary
2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens
2MP (f/2.4) macro lens		13MP (f/2.2) primary
8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide angle
2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens
2MP (f/2.4) retro lens
Front camera5MP (f/2.4)8MP
Battery6,000mAh
10W charging		6,000mAh
18W fast charging support
Dimensions75.9×164.5×9.8 mm75.9×164.5×9.8 mm
Weight209 grams209 grams
ColorsPower Blue, Power SilverPower Blue, Power Silver

Price and availability

The Realme C12 will set buyers back by Rs. 8,999 and will go on sale starting August 24th via the company’s official website and Flipkart, while brick-and-mortar stores will have it August 31st onward. As for the Realme C15, it starts at Rs. 9,999 and will be up for grabs from Flipkart and Realme.com on August 27th, while retail stores will sell it starting September 3rd across the country. Both the phones come in Power Blue and Power Silver colors with a gradient finish on the rear panel.

