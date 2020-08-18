OPPO spin-off Realme has today launched a pair of new budget smartphones in India – the Realme C12 and Realme C15. The two new Realme C-series devices share a lot of traits such as a huge 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The Realme C15, however, also brings 18W fast charging support to the table and also packs more powerful camera hardware.

Realme C15

The Realme C12’s triple rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary snapper, assisted by a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The quad-camera array on the Realme C15 comprises of a 13MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP retro camera that helps in capturing artistic portrait mode shots. Realme C12 packs a 5MP selfie camera, while the Realme C15 offers an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme C12

Realme C12 and C15 specifications

Realme C12 Realme C15 Display 6.5-inch HD+

720×1600 pixels

88.7% screen-to-body ratio 6.5-inch HD+

720×1600 pixels

88.7% screen-to-body ratio Processor MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G35 RAM 3GB LPDDR4x 3GB/4GB LPDDR4x Storage 32GB

Expandable up to 256GB

via microSD card 32GB/64GB

Expandable up to 256GB

via microSD card Rear cameras 13MP (f/2.2) primary

2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens

2MP (f/2.4) macro lens 13MP (f/2.2) primary

8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide angle

2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens

2MP (f/2.4) retro lens Front camera 5MP (f/2.4) 8MP Battery 6,000mAh

10W charging 6,000mAh

18W fast charging support Dimensions 75.9×164.5×9.8 mm 75.9×164.5×9.8 mm Weight 209 grams 209 grams Colors Power Blue, Power Silver Power Blue, Power Silver

Price and availability

The Realme C12 will set buyers back by Rs. 8,999 and will go on sale starting August 24th via the company’s official website and Flipkart, while brick-and-mortar stores will have it August 31st onward. As for the Realme C15, it starts at Rs. 9,999 and will be up for grabs from Flipkart and Realme.com on August 27th, while retail stores will sell it starting September 3rd across the country. Both the phones come in Power Blue and Power Silver colors with a gradient finish on the rear panel.